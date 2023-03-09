U.S. 60 in Texas County will be reduced to one lane with a 14-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform roadside work.

This section of roadway is from Highway AV to U.S. 63 near Cabool.

Weather permitting, work will take place 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, March 13

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.