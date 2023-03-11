Firefighters at First and Oak streets Friday night after a church van caught fire. It was quickly extinguished near the Houston Fire Department. Credit: (Submitted photo)

  1. Thank goodness for Sergeant Thompson and Officer Stevensons quick actions to come to our rescue as well the fire department. I was on my way to pick up my last person on my route to take them to an NA meeting. God protected all of us. Just sad I couldn’t get them where they needed to be.

