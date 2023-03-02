This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

On Saturday, April 29, Houston will host the Emmett Kelly Clown Festival with vendors and food trucks lining downtown Grand Avenue.

Organizers said this will be a great addition to all the activities for the day such as a 5K and Clown Fun Run, Dutch Oven Cooking, live music, clowns and a clown parade.

Vendors can set up from 7 a.m. on Saturday and must be totally in place by 9 a.m. and can tear down after last stage performances at 5 p.m.

Booths are 20’ X 8’ and cost $20 for the day. Electricity for booths is an additional $15. Applications must be submitted to the City of Houston by April 3 with a check or money order (no cash payments will be accepted).

Tables, chairs and extension cords are not provided. Organizers are only accepting one commercial or direct sales vendor for the event.

Vendor applications can be picked up at Houston City Hall or downloaded at houstonmo.org.

“We are also looking for organizations and school clubs to be involved with booths such as dunking booths, games for kids, face painting and even bouncy houses,” said Mark Campbell, City of Houston administrator. “This will be a great day for our community to enjoy.”

For more information or involvement in this event, call city clerk Heather Sponsler at 417-967-3348, or email her at cityclerk@houstonmo.org.