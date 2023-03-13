Veta Dorene Clayton, 89, of Elk Creek, passed away on March 12, 2023. Veta was born in St. Louis, Mo., on July 19, 1933, to Cecil and Edith (Harris) Stalder.

In Veta’s early years, she enjoyed quilting with the other women at the Tyrone Community Building and going to church. Veta also enjoyed cooking and canning from her garden. One of the most important things was her family. She loved spending time with her daughters and all her grandkids. She also had a love for ice cream.

Veta is survived by her three daughters, Patricia Jean Brewer and husband, Ed Brewer of Cabool Mo. Roberta Mitchell of Elk Creek, Mo., and Linda Voorhees and husband, Terry Voorhees of Monroe, Wash. and 11 grandchildren, Rachel Brewer Pettus and husband, Bruce Pettus of Salem Mo., Eric Brewer of Marshfield, Mo., Matthew Brewer and wife, Jessica of Kansas City, Mo., Chris Brewer and wife, Ashlyn of St. Louis, Mo., Jennifer Williams of Marietta, Ga., Whitney Fraguglia of St Robert, Mo., Kristen Mitchell and fiancé, JR Knetzer of Raymondville, Mo., and Michael Clayton, and wife Morgan of Houston, Mo., Benjamin Voorhees of Aberdeen, S.D., Ticho Voorhees of Aberdeen, S.D., and Daniel Voorhees of Aberdeen, S.D. Veta had many great- and great-great-grandchildren and loved spending time with all of them.

Veta is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Clayton; father, Cecil, and mother, Edith Stalder of Houston; and brother, Amil Stalder of Bucyrus.

A funeral service for Veta will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 17, 2023, at Evans Funeral Home, 224 S. Grand Ave., Houston, Mo., with Pastor John Williams officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior, beginning at noon. Interment will follow at Ozark Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Eric Brewer, Matthew Brewer, Dale Shepherd, Brock Cooper, Michael Clayton and Bruce Pettus. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com.

