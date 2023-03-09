A wanted man was arrested Wednesday evening in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Gary L. Proctor, 72, of Poplar Bluff, was sought on a Wright County warrant for failing to appear.
He was taken to the Texas County Jail.
