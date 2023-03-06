The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•A deputy was dispatched Jan. 10 regarding a report of arson at a Pike Lane property at Hartshorn.

Upon arrival, the officer observed a large camper trailer that had burned to the ground. The officer looked around and didn’t find any evidence of arson.

A 56-year-old man who owned the trailer declined to have the state fire marshal inspect the scene. The man told the deputy he had called the sheriff’s office several times to report a man threatening to burn him out.

The officer searched records and found no documentation of the man calling in about threats. Investigation continues.

•Byron D. Kruse, 53, of the 8300 block of Mineral Drive in Houston, was arrested Feb. 27 for having an active Texas County warrant for felony charges of first-degree sodomy or attempted sodomy and first-degree burglary.

A deputy made the arrest at Kruse’s residence and took him to jail where he was held without bond. His bond had been revoked on Feb. 21 on the charge.

•A 34-year-old Summersville man reported on March 4 that a Heritage .22 caliber pistol was missing from his Highway W residence.

The man told an investigating deputy that he had been showing his daughter how to clean firearms and later in the day noticed the gun was missing. He said he wasn’t sure if it was misplaced or stolen.

•A deputy was advised on Feb. 1 that a 15-year-old boy had sustained a gunshot wound to the leg.

The officer contacted a doctor at Mercy in Springfield and was told the boy had shot himself with a .22 caliber pistol, and that the bullet had penetrated above the knee and exited below the knee, but no bones were fractured.

The officer spoke with the boy’s father, who said the boy had been outside shooting at a target and the gun discharged when being pulled from a holster.