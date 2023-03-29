The welding program at the Piney River Technical Center will host a car show as part of festivities at the Emmett Kelly Clown Festival on April 29.

The car show starts at 9 a.m. with awards following at 12:30 p.m.

CAR ENTRY INFORMATION

Registration fee is $15 per vehicle with all proceeds going to the welding program.

Persons can pre-register by emailing avandiver@houston.k12.mo.us, or show up early and register the day of the event by 8 a.m.

CATEGORIES

•Antique cars/trucks

Built before 1965. Foreign and domestic.

•Classic Car/Truck

Built between 1965 and 1979. Foreign and domestic.

•Hot Rod

American made between 1965 and 1979. Large displacement engine with significant performance modifications, custom rat rods, etc.

•Modern

Foreign and domestic. Built between 1980 and present

•Off-Road

4×4 vehicle modified for off-road use. Jeeps, Trucks, Rock Crawlers, etc.

Tractors

Built prior to 1980

Organizers said first place will be awarded in each category plus best in show and fan favorite.