William Larry Long, 78, son of Will Long and Vivian (Diedrich) Long, was born on March 2, 1945, in Springfield, Mo. He passed away on March 22, 2023. He was with his family when he went to be with the Lord.

Larry went to Raymondville School and graduated from Houston High School, class of 1963. While in high school, he excelled in football, was student body president his senior year, and was involved in many activities where he developed friendships that lasted his entire life.

After graduation, he attended University of Missouri until moving to St. Louis to become a police officer for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police. Once he started his family, he decided to move his family closer to his childhood home in Raymondville. In the early ’70s, he ran the Raymondville grocery store, served on the school board and owned and operated two vending routes. Then, in 1979, Larry decided to follow in his father’s footsteps and he began trucking for the next 40 years, which he did until his body no longer allowed him to continue.

Larry enjoyed watching the St. Louis Cardinals, going with his friends to Busch Stadium and eating at Pappy’s Smokehouse. In the last few years he also enjoyed watching the K.C. Chiefs. Larry enjoyed having get-togethers with his family, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Larry loved to stay in touch with people and talk about the good old days, in person and on his phone. He treasured all his family and friends and called many of them on the phone every single day. Larry attended the Wolf Creek Free Will Baptist Church until his health was failing and it was too difficult to travel.

Larry and Myra were married on Jan. 24, 1992, and was with her until his death, living in Drury on a family farm.

Larry is preceded in death by his parents, sister, Patsy (Long) McKinney; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Larry is survived by his wife, Myra, brother, Terry (Ann) Long of Licking, Mo., sons, Eric (Sara) Long, of Altamont, Ill., and Dallas (Janet) Long of Chesterfield, Mo., daughter, Angie Long of Houston, Mo., and step-daughter, Laura (Justin) Blackwell of Drury, Mo., and five grandchildren, Kendall Long, Joseph Long, Sophia Long, Tanner (Megan) Stine and Gracie (Sheldon) Packwood.

Larry will be greatly missed by his entire family and friends.

Visitation for Larry Long is 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, March 27, 2023, at Craig-Hurtt Funeral Home, Mountain Grove. Funeral services follow the visitation at 2 p.m., also at the funeral home, with Rev. Bruce Moore officiating. Terry Holder, Bill Ferguson, Ken Loyd, Denney Thomason, Roger Shelton and George Robertson will serve as pallbearers. Clint Copeland, Bob Chadwell, Terry Coats, Frank Woods, Donnie Kelly and Chester Gault will serve as honorary pallbearers. Song selections are “Does Jesus Care?” and “I Know Who Holds Tomorrow” sung by Bruce and Dede Moore. Burial is in Pleasant Home Cemetery, Drury, Mo., under the direction of Craig-Hurtt Funeral Home, Mountain Grove. Memorial contributions may be made to Gideons.

