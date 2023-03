Willow Springs is mourning the loss of 2-year-old boy who was fatally hurt Wednesday afternoon in an accident.

The boy was struck by a southbound 2016 GMC Sierra driven by Ean P. Wake, 22, of Willow Springs, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. The boy walked in front of a parked vehicle and the driver did not see him as he pulled forward, the patrol said. Next of kin has been notified.

The accident was on private property just southwest of Willow Springs.