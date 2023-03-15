A Kansas City woman is charged with a trio of felonies after a Texas County Sheriff’s Department investigation of a burglary at a county storage facility on March 12.

Elizabeth A. Rost, 44, faces felony charges second-degree burglary (two counts) and possession of a controlled substance, along with a misdemeanor stealing charge.

According to a deputy’s report, two officers were dispatched at about 9:50 a.m. regarding a report of theft at a storage unit facility on U.S. 60 near Cabool. Before arriving, the officers were advised that the suspects left in a blue Honda Pilot. During the investigation, the officers reportedly located the vehicle in the parking lot at the Garden Inn Truck Stop, as well as Rost and a man who was with her. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed a few items that had been swiped from two storage units, along with a glass smoking device with a white residue in it and a syringe with a red liquid in it.

Deputies viewed surveillance video from the facility and reportedly observed the blue Honda stopped in front of the two storage units that were burglarized.

Rost told the officers the man with her was innocent. She was taken to the Texas County Jail and has a bond set at $150,000.