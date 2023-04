A Big Piney River boating accident injured one person Friday afternoon about 6 miles west of Licking.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a northbound 1984 Lowe utility boat operated by Jarrell A. Neal, 44, of Salem, lost control on a shoal and a sharp bend in the river and struck a bluff and it sunk.

A passenger, Darren A. Neal, 50, of Houston, had moderate injuries and was taken to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston.

Tpr. Johnathan Roberts investigated.