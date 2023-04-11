April flowers around the outside of the library are blooming and the weather is finally feeling like spring.

That’s not the only good news around here.

Hopefully you have heard about the Texas County Library’s exciting news that we have finally received funding we need to build a brand new Houston main branch. We are still at the very beginning stages, but stay tuned for information as we move along the process.

Part of the process is getting you, the patron, to share feedback with us on the new library. We have handouts at every branch so you can see the design and make comments. You are also invited to a public meeting at the Houston branch, Wednesday, April 26 at 6 p.m.

New arrivals to the Houston Branch include “The Seven Sisters” series by Lucinds Riley, Christian Fiction Guideposts books, and “Little Paula” by V.C. Andrews.

In non-fiction, we now have “My Father’s Daughter” by Tina Sinatra, and for kids there’s “We Don’t Lose Our Class Goldfish” by Ryan T. Higgins.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, April 22 at 10:30 a.m. when the Houston branch will host Kris Sutliff’s presentation and book signing for “Queen of the Hillbillies” (the writings of May Kennedy McCord). You won’t want to miss hearing about this fun, informational book on one of Ozarks best-known folklorists.

Save the date for our children’s Summer Reading Program which will start June 1. The theme this year is “All Together Now.” More information in the coming months.

Also, save the date for the Houston branch’s Spring Book sale, which runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, April 28, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 28.

Please be sure to visit the library website and our Facebook page for dates and activities happening at all Texas County branches.

We also provide several services such as copies, faxes, scanning, WIFI, and computers for adults and kids. Library cards are free you just need to show your ID and proof of your address.

The Houston Library is the main branch of Texas County Library and is located at 117 W. Walnut Street. Business hours are 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.

Check out our webpage @ texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us or call the library at 417-967-2258 (email is TexasCountyLibrary@gmail.com).

And Be sure and “like” our Texas County Library Facebook page!

Louise Beasley is director of the Texas County Library system. She can be reached by phone at 417-967-2258 or by email at Texascountylibrary@gmail.com. More information about the four county library branches is available online at texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us.