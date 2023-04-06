An area man faces six felony charges and is held on $1 million bond in the Texas County Jail after a Texas County Sheriff’s Department investigation on April 4 involving multiple pursuits.

Gaige C. Watts, 28, of 2663 County Road 5600 in Willow Springs, is charged with stealing a motor vehicle, three counts of second-degree assault – special victim, third-degree assault – special victim, and resisting arrest for a felony.

Sheriff Scott Lindsey said deputies were patrolling Jackson Road in the Clear Springs area looking for Watts, who was a suspect in a stealing case. Lindsey said a deputy observed Watts sitting in a parked truck at a residence in the area and approached the vehicle and attempted to detain him, but he resisted and fled on foot. Other deputies located Watts at a different residence, but he stole a vehicle and fled again.

Lindsey said deputies pursued and eventually took Watts into custody as he attempted to flee the second vehicle on foot. A search of the first vehicle reportedly led to the discovery of a substance believed to be methamphetamine and the recovery of a stolen motorcycle in the bed of the truck, Lindsey said.