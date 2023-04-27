This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

The Summersville Police Department is investigating an incident reported Thursday morning involving a man trying to lure a girl into his vehicle.

According to police, the girl was walking on Fifth Street west of Highway 17 when the man pulled up next to her and asked to give her a ride. The girl declined and continued to walk. The man drove beside her again and made the same request.

Police said the girl ran to a nearby residence. The vehicle left toward Highway 17. The Summersville Police Department, Texas County Sheriff’s Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol searched the area, but did not locate the man or vehicle.

The vehicle is described as a light colored, possibly tan, four-door car, perhaps a Kia. A sticker is on the bottom right corner of the back glass that says, “Just Married.” The man is described as in his mid-20s, dark skin with a dark-colored goatee. He was wearing a hoodie and jeans.

Persons with any information are asked to contact the Summersville Police Department or the Texas County Sheriff’s Department.