This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Houston High School Band will hold the first Weary Willie Chili Cookoff during the Emmett Kelly Festival on April 29.

Entry is $10 per crock pot with all the funds going toward band competitions, such as music and props. The competition will be held at noon on Saturday at the Main Stage at Pine Street and Grand Avenue in downtown Houston.

Judges will determine the winners by tasting the chilis. There will $50 cash prize for best chili, $25 cash prize for the spiciest and $25 cash prize for the most creative.

Entry applications can be picked up at Houston City Hall and must be returned with the $10 to the city hall by Wednesday, April 26. Chili should be at the festival by 11:30 a.m. for the tasting. The band wants all chili entries to be left with them to sell Frito pies with the chili at its booth at the festival. All crock pots must be picked up by 4 p.m. Saturday of the festival.

“Emmett Kelly had a famous picture of cooking a hot dog at the Barnum Bailey Circus and this is a perfect way to celebrate his character and help our winning Houston Tiger Pride Band raise some money,” said Chris Berry, circus historian.

For more information, contact Beth Tapen, Color Guard instructor, at etapen@houston.k12.mo.us. All entry money can be checks made out to Houston High School Band or cash.