In this day and age when more and more people are making up their own “truth” and “facts,” there are things that have always been true and factual and always will be.

One of those things is that there are humans of both the male and female gender. This isn’t something up for debate, it’s just a biological reality.

It’s simple: Men are men, and can be recognized as such via specific bodily and muscular composition, while women are women and have very specific biological characteristics that are also easily recognizable. To me, this isn’t disputable in any way, and certainly isn’t controversial. It’s just what’s real and factual.

And you know what? That’s OK with me. Unlike many people these days, I simply don’t feel the need to support a re-shaping of human history that tries to amend and even ignore the obvious differences between the two genders.

And thankfully, I’m not alone in my acceptance of the fact that men are men and women are women. On the contrary, North Dakota passed a law last week that banned biological males from competing in female sports at all levels of scholastic competition, from kindergarten to college. That move by the Peace Garden State means that there are now 21 states that have turned logic and reason into law with regard to this ridiculous issue.

While it’s a shame we now need laws to protect the differences between men and women, I’m glad there is still a bit of sanity and sensibility out there.

But meanwhile, people who think they’re above reality and entitled to decide who belongs in what gender pool are busy as heck promoting their nonsensical agenda. A prime example took place April 6 at San Francisco State University when former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines was accosted by a bunch of confused, misguided people who were offended because she was there to speak to a crowd about her opposition to biological males being allowed to compete in female sports.

Maybe you’ve seen a video clip of the mayhem that ensued as she was being escorted out of the venue by police. People were all around yelling “trans women are women!”

Um, I beg to differ. Trans women are trans women, not women.

Gaines was even punched twice by someone who thought they were pretty special and important (but was wrong). That’s just plain ludicrous.

And let me reiterate something I’ve written before: I have absolutely no problem with someone wanting to dress in a costume and pretend they’re something they’re not, and I think most people share that sentiment. Look, if you’re a guy who likes to appear and act like a girl, have at it. And if you’re a girl who wants to “identify” as a guy, that’s fine, too.

Honestly, if that’s the kind of thing that makes someone happy, they should have the freedom to go after it. I believe that unconditionally.

But what a whole lot of people (like me) don’t appreciate is when obvious, indisputable truth is manipulated to allow something that’s not real to be treated as if it is, and worse yet, when people are forced to be on board with it.

Even Caitlyn Jenner – the most famous trans person in existence – has been quite outspoken about the biological differences between male and female bodies and how they shouldn’t be intermingled in competitive situations. But the crazies who want men to be allowed to beat women in a race just brush off Jenner’s input and roll on with their war against authenticity.

I’m reminded of a quote from the mid-1700s by famous French philosopher Voltaire (that has since been re-written and rephrased numerous times): “Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities.”

Because of the absurdities being believed in the present, the atrocities are also taking place. Welcome to 2023, when almost nothing being normal has become the new normal.

Anyway, I realize that this stupid issue being an issue is just another result of the madness that’s overtaking society day by day, one step at a time. But one thing will always be true: Belief doesn’t change biology.

And for the record, I didn’t come up with that very cool phrase. I saw it online on a sign being displayed by a real woman participating in a protest against stupidity.

You go girl. And I’m glad you know what a girl is.

Doug Davison is a writer, photographer and newsroom assistant for the Houston Herald. Email: ddavison@houstonherald.com.