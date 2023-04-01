A Wright County wreck claimed a Mansfield man early Saturday at his hometown, the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a southbound 2007 GMC Sierra driven on Business 60 by Kody L. Skaggs, 21, crossed the center of the roadway, ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a 2020 Ford F-150 that was parked roadside by Mansfield officer Michael S. Bryson, 39, of Hartville. A passenger in the Ford, Justin L. Sanders, 31, of Mansfield, was pronounced dead at the scene. He is a Mansfield firefighter, according to the city’s police department. Bryson had serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Cox South in Springfield.

Next of kin has been notified following the 12:45 a.m. accident. Both vehicles were totaled.

It is the sixth fatality for 2023 in Troop G; compared to the same number last year.