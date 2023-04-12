Members of the Cabool Board of Education met on Monday, April 10:
Members:
- Reorganized the board following elections:
- Melissa Randall swore in Michael McCall, Sheila Long, and Ethan Knapp
- Jacob Reese made a motion to appoint Chelsea Melton, President. Michael McCall seconded. Motion carried 7-0.
- McCall made a motion to appoint Jacob Reese, Vice-President. Stephen Hawkins seconded. Motion carried 7-0.
- McCall made a motion to appoint Sheila Long, Treasurer. Reese seconded. Motion carried 7-0.
- McCall made a motion to appoint Chelsea Melton, MSBA Delegate. Stephen Hawkins seconded. Motion carried 7-0.
- Approved an overnight FBLA trip to Springfield, Mo., April 16-18.
- Approved an overnight FCCLA trip to Montauk State Park, April 19-20, and an overnight trip to Denver, Co. for Nationals on July 2-6.
- Approved an overnight trip to the FFA State Convention, April 20-21 in Columbia, Mo.
- Approved the overnight choir trip to Kansas City, Mo., April 21-22 for the Music Festival.
- Approved the bidding out for Certificates of Deposits.
- Approved a step increase for salaries in the 2023-2024 school year.
- Approved the addition to the Substitute List.
During the closed session, members:
- Accepted the resignations of:
- Paula Blackburn – Bus Driver, April 14, 2023
- Dennis Brown – Bus Driver and Teacher, May 19, 2023
- Adyeanna Hayes – Cook, May 19, 2023
- Erica Spittler – Teacher and Coach, May 19, 2023
- Hired:
- Cheyenne Stout – MS Special Education Teacher, 2023-2024 school year
- April Collins – PK Teacher, 2023-2024 school year
- Misty Wake – EL Special Education Teacher, 2023-2024 school year
- Shannon Bowling – Cook, 2023-2024 school year
- Sara Long – Nurse, 2023-2024 school year
- Alysha Dotson – MS Honors Club Sponsor, 2023-2024 school year
- Ashlee Clifton – MS StuCo Sponsor, 2023-2024 school year
- Ashlee Clifton – MS Fall/Winter Cheer Coach, 2023-2024 school year
- Shawn Hines – Freshman Class Sponsor, 2023-2024 school year
- Hired the following classified personnel:
- Paraprofessionals
- Amy Arnold (Special Education)
- Lacy Sigman (Special Education)
- Lindsey Miller (Special Education)
- Juliet Vonallmen (Special Education)
- Jennifer DeNauro (Special Education)
- Dakota Means (Special Education)
- Creita Ussery (Special Education)
- Victoria Sigman (Special Education)
- Kaevin Bentley (Special Education)
- Caitlyn Dotson (Special Education)
- Abagail Gammon (Special Education)
- Jeffery Stuart (Special Education)
- Jacob Shockley (Special Education)
- Timothy Rolen (Special Education)
- Samantha Turnbull (PK Para)
- Elizabeth Stone (PK Para)
- Sheila Scott (ECSE Para)
- Instructional Technology
- Kevin Wilcoxen- IT Director
- Sean Peters- part-time
- Nurse
- Britney Jackson
- Custodians/Maintenance
- Bradley Robertson- Director
- Angela Forbeck
- Kathy Jarrett
- Kathleen Lewis
- Michael Whittenberg
- Josh Hopkins
- Amanda Loveless
- Florence Gorton
- Wesley Kearns
- Food Service
- Destiny Sutherland- Director
- Karen Stout
- Lori Witzel
- Crystal Cameron
- Heather Allen
- Christina Collins
- Sharon Morrison
- Leigh Grady
- Shannon Bowling
- Debbie Rich
- Speech
- Lydia Hayes
- Parents As Teachers
- Juliet Vonallmen- Director
- Administrative Assistants
- Melissa Randall
- Ashleigh Andrus
- Carrie Christeson
- Debra Moore
- Nichole Honeycutt
- Transportation
- Brian Barry- Director
- Terry Richardson- Mechanic
- Drivers
- Jaudawn Janson
- Amanda Pasay
- Ladonna Lezak
- Stephen Lezak
- Robert Lundberg
- Kimberly Black
- Daniel McGee
- Jeff Smith
- Jeffery Stuart
- Ashleigh Cornelius
- Hired the following extra duty positions:
- Band Director 9-12 – Wendy Inman
- Beta Club – Logan Bell
- Dream Team – Jamminy McCrosky
- Dream Team – Jennifer Smotherman
- EC Activities – Jessica Brotherton
- FBLA Amber – Dotson
- FCCLA – Elizabeth Walls
- FFA – Leslie Appleton
- Freshman Class Sponsor – Sheena Jackson
- Freshman Class Sponsor – Ruth Williams
- HS Art Club – Cassiday Lovan
- HS Play – Wendy Inman
- HS StuCo Sponsor – Katherine Shockley
- HS Vocal Music 9-12 – Wendy Inman
- Junior Class Sponsor – Cassidy Lovan
- Junior Class Sponsor – Logan Bell
- Math & Science Club – Katherine Shockley
- MS Band 5-8 – Katie Presser
- National Honor Society – Ruth Williams
- Prom Sponsor – Cassidy Lovan
- Prom Sponsor – Logan Bell
- Senior Class Sponsor – Elizabeth Walls
- Senior Class Sponsor – Dwayne Wood
- Senior Class Sponsor – Katherine Shockley
- Sophomore Class Sponsor – Leslie Appleton
- Sophomore Class Sponsor – Rance Beller
- Vocal Music K-4 – Baylee Inman
- Yearbook – Elizabeth Walls
- Fed Programs Coordinator – Sarah Prock
- PAT Director – Juilet Vonallmen
- Hired the following coaching positions:
- Athletic Director – Rance Beller/Tyler Spittler
- Head Football – Tyler Spittler
- HS Asst Football – Mathew Rogers
- HS Asst Football – Cody Poe
- Volunteer Boys Football – John Mark Hale
- Volunteer Boys Football – Marty Anderson
- Head Girls Basketball – Rance Beller
- HS Asst Boys Basketball – Robert Crewse
- Volunteer Boys Basketball – John Mark Hale
- HS Winter Cheer – Katherine Shockley
- HS Boys Track – Tyler Spittler
- HS Girls Track – Jamminy McCrosky
- HS Golf – Robert Crewse
- HS Asst Baseball – Christian Mathews
- HS Head Softball – Sharon Monter
- HS Asst Softball – Madison Ortega
- Off-Season Weights – Tyler Spittler
- MS Head Football – Dakota Means
- MS Asst Football – Christian Mathews
- MS Head Volleyball – Misti Thiele
- MS Head Boys Basketball – Ethan Meeks
- MS Asst Boys Basketball – Jacob Shockley
- MS Head Girls Basketball – Jamminy McCrosky
- MS Asst Girls Basketball – Madelyne Aaron
- MS Head Softball – Calie Farrell
- MS Asst Softball – Matthew Rogers
- MS Head Boys Baseball – Ethan Meeks
- MS Asst Boys Baseball – Jeremy Fielder
- Volunteer MS Baseball – Kaevin Bentley
- MS Girls Track – Madelyne Aaron