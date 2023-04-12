Members of the Cabool Board of Education met on Monday, April 10:

Members:

  • Reorganized the board following elections:
    • Melissa Randall swore in Michael McCall, Sheila Long, and Ethan Knapp
    • Jacob Reese made a motion to appoint Chelsea Melton, President. Michael McCall seconded. Motion carried 7-0.
    • McCall made a motion to appoint Jacob Reese, Vice-President. Stephen Hawkins seconded. Motion carried 7-0.
    • McCall made a motion to appoint Sheila Long, Treasurer. Reese seconded. Motion carried 7-0.
    • McCall made a motion to appoint Chelsea Melton, MSBA Delegate. Stephen Hawkins seconded. Motion carried 7-0.
  • Approved an overnight FBLA trip to Springfield, Mo., April 16-18.
  • Approved an overnight FCCLA trip to Montauk State Park, April 19-20, and an overnight trip to Denver, Co. for Nationals on July 2-6.
  • Approved an overnight trip to the FFA State Convention, April 20-21 in Columbia, Mo.
  • Approved the overnight choir trip to Kansas City, Mo., April 21-22 for the Music Festival.
  • Approved the bidding out for Certificates of Deposits.
  • Approved a step increase for salaries in the 2023-2024 school year.
  • Approved the addition to the Substitute List.

During the closed session, members:

  • Accepted the resignations of:
    • Paula Blackburn – Bus Driver, April 14, 2023
    • Dennis Brown – Bus Driver and Teacher, May 19, 2023
    • Adyeanna Hayes – Cook, May 19, 2023
    • Erica Spittler – Teacher and Coach, May 19, 2023
  • Hired:
    • Cheyenne Stout – MS Special Education Teacher, 2023-2024 school year
    • April Collins – PK Teacher, 2023-2024 school year
    • Misty Wake – EL Special Education Teacher, 2023-2024 school year
    • Shannon Bowling – Cook, 2023-2024 school year
    • Sara Long – Nurse, 2023-2024 school year
    • Alysha Dotson – MS Honors Club Sponsor, 2023-2024 school year
    • Ashlee Clifton – MS StuCo Sponsor, 2023-2024 school year
    • Ashlee Clifton – MS Fall/Winter Cheer Coach, 2023-2024 school year
    • Shawn Hines – Freshman Class Sponsor, 2023-2024 school year
  • Hired the following classified personnel:
    • Paraprofessionals
    • Amy Arnold (Special Education)
    • Lacy Sigman (Special Education)
    • Lindsey Miller (Special Education)
    • Juliet Vonallmen (Special Education)
    • Jennifer DeNauro (Special Education)
    • Dakota Means (Special Education)
    • Creita Ussery (Special Education)
    • Victoria Sigman (Special Education)
    • Kaevin Bentley (Special Education)
    • Caitlyn Dotson (Special Education)
    • Abagail Gammon (Special Education)
    • Jeffery Stuart (Special Education)
    • Jacob Shockley (Special Education)
    • Timothy Rolen (Special Education)
    • Samantha Turnbull (PK Para)
    • Elizabeth Stone (PK Para)
    • Sheila Scott (ECSE Para)
    • Instructional Technology
    • Kevin Wilcoxen- IT Director
    • Sean Peters- part-time
    • Nurse
    • Britney Jackson
    • Custodians/Maintenance
    • Bradley Robertson- Director
    • Angela Forbeck
    • Kathy Jarrett
    • Kathleen Lewis
    • Michael Whittenberg
    • Josh Hopkins
    • Amanda Loveless
    • Florence Gorton
    • Wesley Kearns
    • Food Service
    • Destiny Sutherland- Director
    • Karen Stout
    • Lori Witzel
    • Crystal Cameron
    • Heather Allen
    • Christina Collins
    • Sharon Morrison
    • Leigh Grady
    • Shannon Bowling
    • Debbie Rich
    • Speech
    • Lydia Hayes
    • Parents As Teachers
    • Juliet Vonallmen- Director
    • Administrative Assistants
    • Melissa Randall
    • Ashleigh Andrus
    • Carrie Christeson
    • Debra Moore
    • Nichole Honeycutt
    • Transportation
    • Brian Barry- Director
    • Terry Richardson- Mechanic
    • Drivers
    • Jaudawn Janson
    • Amanda Pasay
    • Ladonna Lezak
    • Stephen Lezak
    • Robert Lundberg
    • Kimberly Black
    • Daniel McGee
    • Jeff Smith
    • Jeffery Stuart
    • Ashleigh Cornelius
  • Hired the following extra duty positions:
    • Band Director 9-12 – Wendy Inman
    • Beta Club – Logan Bell
    • Dream Team – Jamminy McCrosky
    • Dream Team – Jennifer Smotherman
    • EC Activities – Jessica Brotherton
    • FBLA Amber – Dotson
    • FCCLA – Elizabeth Walls
    • FFA – Leslie Appleton
    • Freshman Class Sponsor – Sheena Jackson
    • Freshman Class Sponsor – Ruth Williams
    • HS Art Club – Cassiday Lovan
    • HS Play – Wendy Inman
    • HS StuCo Sponsor – Katherine Shockley
    • HS Vocal Music 9-12 – Wendy Inman
    • Junior Class Sponsor – Cassidy Lovan
    • Junior Class Sponsor – Logan Bell
    • Math & Science Club – Katherine Shockley
    • MS Band 5-8 – Katie Presser
    • National Honor Society – Ruth Williams
    • Prom Sponsor – Cassidy Lovan
    • Prom Sponsor – Logan Bell
    • Senior Class Sponsor – Elizabeth Walls
    • Senior Class Sponsor – Dwayne Wood
    • Senior Class Sponsor – Katherine Shockley
    • Sophomore Class Sponsor – Leslie Appleton
    • Sophomore Class Sponsor – Rance Beller
    • Vocal Music K-4 – Baylee Inman
    • Yearbook – Elizabeth Walls
    • Fed Programs Coordinator – Sarah Prock
    • PAT Director – Juilet Vonallmen
  • Hired the following coaching positions:
    • Athletic Director – Rance Beller/Tyler Spittler
    • Head Football – Tyler Spittler
    • HS Asst Football – Mathew Rogers
    • HS Asst Football – Cody Poe
    • Volunteer Boys Football – John Mark Hale
    • Volunteer Boys Football – Marty Anderson
    • Head Girls Basketball – Rance Beller
    • HS Asst Boys Basketball – Robert Crewse
    • Volunteer Boys Basketball – John Mark Hale
    • HS Winter Cheer – Katherine Shockley
    • HS Boys Track – Tyler Spittler
    • HS Girls Track – Jamminy McCrosky
    • HS Golf – Robert Crewse
    • HS Asst Baseball – Christian Mathews
    • HS Head Softball – Sharon Monter
    • HS Asst Softball – Madison Ortega
    • Off-Season Weights – Tyler Spittler
    • MS Head Football – Dakota Means
    • MS Asst Football – Christian Mathews
    • MS Head Volleyball – Misti Thiele
    • MS Head Boys Basketball – Ethan Meeks
    • MS Asst Boys Basketball – Jacob Shockley
    • MS Head Girls Basketball – Jamminy McCrosky
    • MS Asst Girls Basketball – Madelyne Aaron
    • MS Head Softball – Calie Farrell
    • MS Asst Softball – Matthew Rogers
    • MS Head Boys Baseball – Ethan Meeks
    • MS Asst Boys Baseball – Jeremy Fielder
    • Volunteer MS Baseball – Kaevin Bentley
    • MS Girls Track – Madelyne Aaron

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply