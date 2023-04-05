Dr. Jim Perry, optometrist in Cabool, has announced his upcoming retirement.

Perry will see patients through the end of April, and then close the office in Cabool.

Dr. Knial Piper, OD, will be acquiring the equipment and files, and will be serving the needs of area patients from his existing West Plains VisionExpress location, as well as a new VisionExpress location at 306 N Bishop, Suite B, in Rolla.

Perry will be contacting existing appointments beyond the April 28 cutoff to arrange for transfer of care arrangements to the appropriate doctors.