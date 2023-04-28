The Cabool R-IV School District has been awarded a $150,000 grant to improve security and safety measures within its schools. This grant is part of the $20 million in funding awarded to schools across Missouri for the purpose of enhancing security and safety protocols.

The district received the maximum amount available for its size, demonstrating the school’s commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of its students and staff. The grant will be used to enhance security measures, including the installation of additional security cameras, updating hand-held communications, and installing new safety entrances at both the CHS and CMS that are similar to the entrance at Cabool Elementary.

“We are thrilled to receive this grant and are grateful for the opportunity to enhance our security and safety measures,” said Superintendent Dr. Karl Janson. “Our top priority is the safety and well-being of our students and staff, and this funding will allow us to make upgrades that will further enhance our ability to provide a secure learning environment.”

He said the district is committed to providing a safe and secure environment for students, staff, and visitors. The grant funding will enable the district to continue to implement new and innovative security measures to ensure the safety of everyone on campus.