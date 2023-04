A Cabool woman was injured Wednesday afternoon in an accident south of her hometown near Highways EE and 181.

Tpr. Travis Brown said a southbound 2013 Nissan Altima driven by Kassandra E. Alley, 24, ran off the side of Highway 181, struck a MoDOT sign and a driveway and then overturned in a ditch.

She was taken to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains by private vehicle with minor injuries. She was wearing a seat belt. The vehicle was totaled.