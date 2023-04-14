Carol Isabel Hartman was born on Feb. 18, 1947, and passed away on April 13, 2023, after a long battle with cancer. She was 76.

Mrs. Hartman attended school in Yukon, Mo., when she was younger, and graduated from Licking High School in 1965. She married Mark Hartman on July 6, 1983, in Miami, Okla.

She loved visiting and talking with people. She loved reading and collecting things, such as Avon and Coca-Cola memorabilia. Over the years, she worked at Farm Bureau Insurance, the Lee Factory in Houston and for the post office.

She was preceded in death by her mother, LAnaye Turner of Licking, Mo.; and brothers Joseph Stark, Brian Turner, of Steelville, Mo., and Bruce Turner of Duke, Mo.

She is survived by her husband, Mark “Moose” Hartman of Raymondville, Mo.; son, Jody Jones of Raymondville, Mo.; daughter, Sandy Scheets of Willard, Mo; brothers, Gary Stark of Clinton, Ark., and Snuffy Turner of Houston, Mo.; sisters, Donna Underwood of Farmington, Mo., and Paulette of Cheyenne, Wyo.; as well several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services are noon Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Community Crossroads Church with Jim Root and Dorvan Stringer presiding. A visitation begins at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at the Boone Creek Cemetery at Licking, Mo. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home. Houston. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com.