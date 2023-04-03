This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

“Carry the Cross” activities will begin early Friday morning across Texas County.

The annual Good Friday event that unites Christians across the county is Friday, April 8.

Here are details outlined by organizers:

•There is no launch rally this year.

•Everyone should go directly to their locations at 7 a.m. stretching from Cabool to Licking on U.S. 63. Crosses will be in place as they have in past years. T-shirts were earlier distributed.

Need additional information? Call 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 417-967-2297.

Participants are requested to use the hashtag #iwillcarrythecross with photos on social media and report the number of people at their location as well as any testimonies to I Will Carry The Cross on Facebook.