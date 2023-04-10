The Missouri Humanities Council has awarded a grant of $2,600 to the Ozark Riverways Foundation in support of the project, “Upper Current River Community Celebration.”

The Ozark Riverways Foundation will host an Upper Current River Community Celebration on May 13 at Big Rock Candy Mountain, Jadwin. “We are pleased to announce that we are able to bring this important cultural event to the community with the support of the Missouri Humanities Trust Fund,” the organization said in a press release. “Community celebrations along the rivers are a way to bring the local community of the past and present together at the river to share in their stories.”

This event celebrates the old communities along the upper Current River from Montauk down river to Akers, including communities of Tan Vat, Ashley Creek, Parker Hollow, Cedar Grove, Big Creek and Rector. Descendants of families from those communities are encouraged to bring their stories and pictures to share at 10 a.m.

The purpose is to promote the history and heritage of the area, and to promote the arts, crafts and literature of the Ozarks. The event also serves to raise funds for the Ozark Riverways Foundation to support the historical, cultural and recreational events and activities it offers year around.

Ozark Riverways Foundation goals include the preservation and promotion of the Current and Jacks Fork rivers by delivering programs for scientific, cultural, historical, education, ecological and recreational purposes within the Ozark National Scenic Riverways.

For more information, contact Ozark Riverways Foundation at infoozarkriverways@gmail.com or follow on Facebook.