Charlcie Maxine Royster, 89, of Oklahoma City, Okla., passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Integris Hospice House, Oklahoma City. She was born Feb. 17, 1934, in Texas County, Mo., to Jesse Otto Mace and Fairie Mae Mason.

She grew up in Texas County and graduated in the class of 1952 at Plato High School. She was valedictorian of her class. She attended college in Springfield, Mo., where she earned her teaching degree. Her first teaching job was at Mooney Hollow School, a one-room school near Licking, Mo.

On Jan. 29, 1956, she married Kenneth Royster. Shortly after they were married, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and they moved to Philadelphia, Penn. While there, she was employed at the Navy Underwater Equipment Testing Facility.

After Mr. Royster completed his service with the Army, they moved to Monett, Mo., and started their family. In 1960, they moved to Oklahoma City and raised their two sons, Jason and Brian. Mrs. Royster then continued her teaching career and retired from teaching in Oklahoma.

After she retired, she kept busy by volunteering at the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum as a docent providing group learning experiences in the form of museum tours, demonstrations or instruction in special activity areas. She was especially pleased when they assigned her to a group of children. She loved serving in this capacity and meeting people from all over the United States.

She was also a talented and gifted artist. She painted many pictures for her home as well as for friends and family. Painting outdoor scenes was her favorite and the plains of Oklahoma gave her much material to work with.

Mrs. Royster was a Christian.

She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Royster of Yukon, Okla.; two sons, Jason Royster of Yukon, Okla., and Brian Royster of Edmond, Okla.; two brothers, Nolan Mace, of Springfield, Mo., and Leon Mace of Roby, Mo.; and a sister, Leona Bergren of Brookville, Wis.; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.