The Houston City Council discussed housing projects Monday in the community and rescinded an incentive program for new construction after questions arose.

Members:

•Approved a Houston parks and recreation recommendation on wages for staff at the Houston Municipal Swimming Pool. The certified lifeguard staff will receive $13 an hour and 25 cents per hour for each year they return. Managers will earn $16 an hour. A review of golf course wages also is expected.

•Unanimously ratified the Houston Planning and Zoning Commission’s review of Wild Irish Estates subdivision off Oak Hill Drive. The panel had earlier studied and determined that it met requirements under the city’s subdivision ordinance. The city is awaiting engineering documents on another development — already underway — at Hawthorn Avenue and King Street, it said. Property acquired along Oak Hill Drive in the last few days also will bring more housing to that area, the council heard.

•Heard from Kristie Miller of American Family Insurance in Houston who had questions about the procedures that the city will follow as it bids out its health insurance coverage.

•Received appreciation from Gwen Ross, president of the Texas County Library board, for the city’s cooperation in sponsoring a Community Revitalization Grant that was awarded to the Texas County Library Foundation, whose $900,000 application was recently approved for a new library in Houston. In all, $2.3 million has been secured for the project atop the Houston Storm Shelter at Pine and First streets.

•Unanimously approved a library request to begin seeking proposals for administration of the latest grant and for request for qualifications for architectural work and structural review from firms. Janet Fraley of the library board and foundation explained the process. Other members attended.

•Voted 5-1 (Stilley no) to rescind a housing incentive program put in place last year and will likely look at other forms of incentives. Two firms have received funds since its adoption.

Questions arose about the legality. City attorney Brad Eidson said it all came down to a test: Whether the distribution of city funds was a “public purpose” for the benefit of town’s citizens or “private purpose” for developers only. It sparked a raucous discussion.

“To me, that shows that our attorney did not tell us what needed to be told,” Kelley suggested.

Before it was over Kelley sought to again remove city attorney Brad Eidson, who he tangled with. It died due to a lack of a second, and it was Kelley’s third attempt to terminate Eidson.

City Administrator Mark Campbell expressed concerns about the incentive legalities.

•Heard Campbell say talks are continuing concerning the unionization of the electrical workforce. He also gave an update on installation of fiber for the city’s high-speed internet system.

•Alderwoman Angie Gettys asked about cameras that monitor city hall parking lots and whether audio is recorded. Signage will go up in the lot about their presence. No one voiced opposition to the security measure. Upgrades to the council’s live stream of their meetings also is planned, including improved audio.