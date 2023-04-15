Members of the Texas County Commission met April 5 and 6 at the Texas County Administrative Center.

Commissioners:

•Approved using American Rescue Plan Act funds as the matching component for recently approved grant monies for Texas County Jail improvements.

•Will send a letter to the current information technology vendor as it transitions to a new firm.

•Signed a proclamation presented by Christos House representative Ginger Mullins declaring April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

•Reviewed bids for contract labor concerning road sign maintenance in the county. Members decided to have each township maintain their road signs as part of their road maintenance operation.

•Reviewed and acknowledged the hiring of Alan Koehn as a full-time jailer on April 7, and the verbal resignation of Loni-Wolfe-Jones on March 29.

•Heard from Sheriff Scott Lindsey and Dalton Lane, solutions consultant at ECC in Springfield, on improvements to the jail’s control system.

•Received an update on water pressure and various repairs from its maintenance department.

•Handled questions from a Springfield television reporter on the status of a closed bridge over the Big Piney River at the Baptist Camp Access.

•Answered questions from George Sholtz who inquired about township roads. A time was set to meet with Presiding Commissioner Scott Long.

•Visited with Jeff Malam concerning the township advisory board meeting set for 7 p.m. April 24.

•Denied a request from Trevor Morris to waive late fees on real estate taxes.

•Emailed Evan Lewis of Great Rivers Engineering to determine the status of an Emerging Needs Fund application.

•Contacted Cass Township concerning a more permanent “road closed” sign on Camp Road at a bridge damaged by fire.

•Visited with Chris Ely of the Missouri Department of Conservation about contacting the department concerning a new bridge design.