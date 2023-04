Texas County Coroner Marie Lasater answered 15 calls in March.

In the community, there were 14 natural deaths, including complications of advanced age (4), respiratory disease (3); myocardial infarction, heart attack (2); stroke (1); cancer ( 1); pneumonia (1); sepsis (1) and histoplasmosis (1).

One accidental death occurred, ruled due to compression asphyxiation.

There were no offender deaths, and no autopsies were conducted in March.