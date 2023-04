Members of the Houston City Council reorganized Monday following an election that saw the town elect two new board members and mayor.

Taking their oaths from City Clerk Heather Sponsler were Mayor Viki Narancich, Ward I Alderman Fred Stottlemyre and Tim Ceplina in Ward II. Councilwoman Angie Gettys was re-elected in Ward III. All are two year-terms.

The council unanimously elected board member Kevin Stilley as the mayor pro-tem.