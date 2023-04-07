Members of the Texas County Commission handled several township matters during its March 29-30 meeting.

•Met with Jay Hickman and Dalton Howell of Connell Insurance.

•Spoke with Alex Roberts on continuing with county IT services and support under a newly hired firm can obtain information from him and take over services.

•Approved a settlement payment as part of a federal lawsuit alleging mistreatment in the Texas County Jail under a different administration. The plaintiff is Marissa Reams.

•Met with James Huff of Simmons Bank on banking for the county. It was tabled until additional information was available.

•Visited with Bill Karatzas, Texas County emergency management director; and Jeff Reed, Roby fire chief, discussing cybersecurity grants and Local Emergency Planning Districts.

•Met with Janet Fraley, Gwen Ross, Cathy Sirdoreus and Angie Gettys to learn more about progress on the new Texas County Library branch project in Houston. They expressed their gratitude for the county’s contribution of American Rescue Plan Act funds.

•Heard from Scott Lindsey and Kyle Gross of the Texas County Sheriff’s Department concerning a state grant received for jail improvements.

•Reviewed and acknowledged the resignation of Zachary Hughes as a full-time jailer effective March 22; and hiring of Vera Copeland as a full-time jailer on March 27.

•Heard that the at-will status of Megan Adey was no longer needed effective March 27 in the county clerk’s office.

•Heard from Kevin Silveus, who asked for information about a Big Piney River bridge damaged by fire at the Baptist Camp Access. He inquired when it would re-open or if one lane for emergency purposes could be instituted.

•Received a call from Rep. Bennie Cook inquiring about the Rocky Branch Road bridge.

•Visited with Randall Scheets on township issues.

•Heard from Sandy Rohman from Roubidoux Township, who called asking questions about the upcoming election and duties of each office.

•Visited with David Scantlin concerning damage in Jackson Township.

•Received a telephone call from Ryan Hilton with CPI Technologies on progress with the county’s information technology services.

•Heard from Fred Stenger of Piney Township request a 10 percent increase in road and bridge funds.

•Heard from six townships about roads damaged by recent floods.

•Visited with Evan Lewis of Great River Engineers on an application with MoDOT for repairs to the Baptist Camp Access bridge.