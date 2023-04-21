A Texas County man faces a pair of felony charges and is held in the Texas County Jail on $750,000 bond after a Houston Police Department investigation regarding offenses related to being a sex offender.

Dennis E. Brown, 79, of the 20000 block of W. Ashley Road at Raymondville, is charged with failure to register as a sex offender and prior offender residing within 1,000 feet of a school (both class E felonies).

A Houston officer reported being contacted by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department in early April about Brown being seen multiple times at a residence close to the Piney River Technical Center on Spruce Street in Houston, which is used by the Houston School District and where high school students often gather for various classes. The officer was reportedly advised that Brown had not put the address of that residence on his registry form, and to be on the lookout for him there.

During investigation, Brown reportedly admitted to the officer that he stays at the residence several nights a week.

A warrant for his arrest was issued April 20.