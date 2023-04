Texas County’s unemployment rate decreased two-tenths of a percentage point in February, reports the Missouri Department of Economic Development.

The figure was 3.2 percent. According to the department, the county’s labor force was 9,179 and 8,883 had jobs.

Other counties and their jobless rates: Howell (2.9), Douglas (2.5), Wright (2.8), Laclede (2.7), Pulaski (2.8). Phelps (2.5), Dent (2.9) and Shannon (4.9).