A death on the Walmart parking lot Saturday night has been ruled a suicide, according to a Houston Police Department investigation.

Police Chief Brad Evans said Monday the department was called to the lawn and garden center at Houston Walmart Supercenter where a deceased man was found inside a black Chevrolet Tahoe.

Evans said it was determined the 67-year-old male died of a single self-inflicted gunshot.

Assisting the department were the Texas County Sheriff’s Department and the Texas County coroner.

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a trained listener, call 988.