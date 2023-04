Funeral services for Mrs. Margaret Smith, 82, of Raymondville, will be at 4 p.m. Friday, April 14, 2023, at the Midvale Church of God of Prophecy.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until service time on Friday at the church.

Internet will be in the Midvale Cemetery.

Send an online condolence.

Services are under the care of Bradford Funeral Home of Summersville.