Services for Nadine Michel, 84, of Hartshorn, will be 10 a.m. Monday, May 1, at Bradford Funeral Home, Summersville.

Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at Bradford Funeral Home, Summersville.

Interment will be in the Antioch Cemetery, Hartshorn.

Services are under the direction of Bradford Funeral Home.