The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•A deputy responded March 28 to a report of theft at a Watson Road residence at Elk Creek.

A 66-year-old woman told the officer an 18-foot Lamar utility trailer valued at $2,999 had been stolen. She said the trailer was last seen Feb. 20 and that she figured her children were using it, but later found out they weren’t.

•A 23-year-old Licking woman reported on March 27 that a man who was her former boyfriend had destroyed her Remington 770 rifle valued at $849.

The woman told an investigating deputy that she had discovered that the gun was missing from a safe in her house and later found it elsewhere in the residence and it was broken in half. She said she confronted the man and he said he couldn’t remember what happened to the rifle due to being extremely drunk.

Investigation continues.

•A deputy responded March 5 to a report of possible kidnapping at a Ranch Road residence at Yukon.

The officer made contact with a woman and three men there, and the woman said that during a party at the house another man had grabbed her by the neck and made sexual advances toward her while pointing a gun at her. She said she took the gun from him and ran through the woods to her vehicle.

The gun was recovered at a man’s Beeler Road residence at Cabool. Investigation continues.

•On March 24, a woman reported that a window had been broken at the post office in Success. There are no suspects.

•A 44-year-old Licking man reported that five paintings valued at $340,000 had been stolen from his Sherrill Street residence. Several have been questioned. It was originally reported in August.

•A deputy responded March 12 regarding a report of a domestic disturbance at a Highway VV residence at Licking.

A 67-year-old man there told the officer his 51-year-old husband had hit him in the head with a broom during an argument. The officer spoke with the husband, who appeared to be very drunk, and he told a story similar to the victim’s.

Neither man wished to pursue charges.