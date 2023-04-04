This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

*Results will be updated here as they are received from the clerk’s office. For more information on each race, visit: https://houstonherald.com/2023/04/voters-to-travel-to-polls-on-april-4.

Polls close at 7 p.m.

Final unofficial results

Texas County Memorial Hospital Board (elect one) Ross K. Richardson George Sholtz Jerrie Sue Crump

Texas County Health Department Board (elect two) Edward “Ed” Williamson (Incumbent) Jim Hagler (Incumbent) George Sholtz

3% Sales Tax on Retail Marijuana Sales (County) Yes No

City of Houston Ward I Council Seat Sam Kelley (Incumbent) Fred Stottlemyre

City of Houston Ward III Council Seat Angie Gettys (Incumbent) David Higgins

City of Houston Mayor Willy Walker (Incumbent) Victoria Castleman Narancich Glen D. McKinney

3% Sales Tax on Retail Marijuana Sales (City) Yes No

Houston Board of Education (elect three) Darrin Paul Ice Marty Merckling Dustin Hartman Tressie Neugebauer

Cabool Board of Education (elect three) Sheila Long Michael Anthony McCall James R. Brennan Eleanor Wagner Ethan Knapp Dustin Davis

Licking Board of Education (elect three) Alan Quick Colton Lewis Caiti Barry Debbie Cook

Summersville Board of Education (elect three) Max Racicot Priscilla Bradshaw Michael Conner Nathan Cooper

Village of Plato Council Seat (three to elect) Theresa Ryan Rosemary L. Stuart

Village of Raymondville Trustee Seat (three to elect) Earleen Holder Donald Ray Barton Jr.

One-Cent Sales Tax Measure (Raymondville) Yes No

Burdine Township Board (elect two) Ed Jarrett Mike Knapp Ethan A. Knapp Norman Nevill

Lynch Township Treasurer Mary Ellen Higashi (Incumbent) Lee Kern

Pierce Township Treasurer Bradley Belt Stephen Rohrer

Pierce Township Clerk Brittany Clinton Shawn Argabright

Pierce Township Board (elect two) Hank Hustus Troy Bradford Jeff Malam Stephanie Beltz-Price