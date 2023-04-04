Voters traveled to polling precincts across the county on Tuesday.

*Results will be updated here as they are received from the clerk’s office. For more information on each race, visit: https://houstonherald.com/2023/04/voters-to-travel-to-polls-on-april-4.

Polls close at 7 p.m.

Final unofficial results

Texas County Memorial Hospital Board (elect one)

Ross K. Richardson
George Sholtz
Jerrie Sue Crump

Texas County Health Department Board (elect two)

Edward “Ed” Williamson (Incumbent)
Jim Hagler (Incumbent)
George Sholtz

3% Sales Tax on Retail Marijuana Sales (County)

Yes
No

City of Houston Ward I Council Seat

Sam Kelley (Incumbent)
Fred Stottlemyre

City of Houston Ward III Council Seat

Angie Gettys (Incumbent)
David Higgins

City of Houston Mayor

Willy Walker (Incumbent)
Victoria Castleman Narancich
Glen D. McKinney

3% Sales Tax on Retail Marijuana Sales (City)

Yes
No

Houston Board of Education (elect three)

Darrin Paul Ice
Marty Merckling
Dustin Hartman
Tressie Neugebauer

Cabool Board of Education (elect three)

Sheila Long
Michael Anthony McCall
James R. Brennan
Eleanor Wagner
Ethan Knapp
Dustin Davis

Licking Board of Education (elect three)

Alan Quick
Colton Lewis
Caiti Barry
Debbie Cook

Summersville Board of Education (elect three)

Max Racicot
Priscilla Bradshaw
Michael Conner
Nathan Cooper

Village of Plato Council Seat (three to elect)

Theresa Ryan
Rosemary L. Stuart

Village of Raymondville Trustee Seat (three to elect)

Earleen Holder
Donald Ray Barton Jr.

One-Cent Sales Tax Measure (Raymondville)

Yes
No

Burdine Township Board (elect two)

Ed Jarrett
Mike Knapp
Ethan A. Knapp
Norman Nevill

Lynch Township Treasurer

Mary Ellen Higashi (Incumbent)
Lee Kern

Pierce Township Treasurer

Bradley Belt
Stephen Rohrer

Pierce Township Clerk

Brittany Clinton
Shawn Argabright

Pierce Township Board (elect two)

Hank Hustus
Troy Bradford
Jeff Malam
Stephanie Beltz-Price

Sherrill Township Board (elect two)

E. LeRoy Lane
Mark Robertson
Rodney Sullins

