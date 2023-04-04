This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.
*Results will be updated here as they are received from the clerk’s office. For more information on each race, visit: https://houstonherald.com/2023/04/voters-to-travel-to-polls-on-april-4.
Polls close at 7 p.m.
Final unofficial results
Texas County Memorial Hospital Board (elect one)
|Ross K. Richardson
|George Sholtz
|Jerrie Sue Crump
Texas County Health Department Board (elect two)
|Edward “Ed” Williamson (Incumbent)
|Jim Hagler (Incumbent)
|George Sholtz
3% Sales Tax on Retail Marijuana Sales (County)
City of Houston Ward I Council Seat
|Sam Kelley (Incumbent)
|Fred Stottlemyre
City of Houston Ward III Council Seat
|Angie Gettys (Incumbent)
|David Higgins
City of Houston Mayor
|Willy Walker (Incumbent)
|Victoria Castleman Narancich
|Glen D. McKinney
3% Sales Tax on Retail Marijuana Sales (City)
Houston Board of Education (elect three)
|Darrin Paul Ice
|Marty Merckling
|Dustin Hartman
|Tressie Neugebauer
Cabool Board of Education (elect three)
|Sheila Long
|Michael Anthony McCall
|James R. Brennan
|Eleanor Wagner
|Ethan Knapp
|Dustin Davis
Licking Board of Education (elect three)
|Alan Quick
|Colton Lewis
|Caiti Barry
|Debbie Cook
Summersville Board of Education (elect three)
|Max Racicot
|Priscilla Bradshaw
|Michael Conner
|Nathan Cooper
Village of Plato Council Seat (three to elect)
|Theresa Ryan
|Rosemary L. Stuart
Village of Raymondville Trustee Seat (three to elect)
|Earleen Holder
|Donald Ray Barton Jr.
One-Cent Sales Tax Measure (Raymondville)
Burdine Township Board (elect two)
|Ed Jarrett
|Mike Knapp
|Ethan A. Knapp
|Norman Nevill
Lynch Township Treasurer
|Mary Ellen Higashi (Incumbent)
|Lee Kern
Pierce Township Treasurer
|Bradley Belt
|Stephen Rohrer
Pierce Township Clerk
|Brittany Clinton
|Shawn Argabright
Pierce Township Board (elect two)
|Hank Hustus
|Troy Bradford
|Jeff Malam
|Stephanie Beltz-Price
Sherrill Township Board (elect two)
|E. LeRoy Lane
|Mark Robertson
|Rodney Sullins