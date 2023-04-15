A storm packing high winds ripped through Houston late Saturday afternoon, causing some power outages.

There were no reports of major damage or injuries. The Houston Storm Shelter opened.

The Houston Fire Department and the Houston Police Department surveyed the community for damage. Besides Hiett were an electrical pole is down, troublespots are on Chestnut and Hawthorn streets near King Street.

Intercounty Electric Cooperative reported nearly 1,800 customers were without power in the county at about 6:45 p.m. The major troublespot is in the Summersville area.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was reporting some trees down across roadways in the county.

TOP: City electrical crews work on Chestnut Street. BOTTOM: A fire truck blocks King and Chestnut, where lines are down.