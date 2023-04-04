This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Here is the latest from the National Weather Service on the potential today for stormy weather:

•Severe thunderstorm risk increases tonight generally after 7.

•Strong tornadoes, very large hail and damaging winds are all concerns.

•A wind advisory runs from 2 p.m. today until 1 a.m. Wednesday.

The National Weather Service says confidence is growing for a few strong tornadoes in the moderate risk area.