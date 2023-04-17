The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•A deputy responded April 12 to a report of a domestic disturbance at a Highway VV residence at Licking.

The officer made contact with a 67-year-old man there who said he and a 51-year-old woman had been in an argument over food burning on the stove and she had thrown a hamburger bun at him.

Neither person wished to pursue charges and they were advised of the 12-hour rule.

But shortly after the officer left, dispatch advised that the man and woman were in another verbal altercation. The officer returned and both people were arrested and taken to jail and placed on a 12-hour hold.

•A deputy responded to the Texas County Jail on April 15 regarding a report of a makeshift noose being found in a 42-year-old man’s cell.

The noose was reportedly made from a jail-issued towel. A probable cause statement was sent to the county prosecutor seeking a charge of damage to jail property.