sheriff's badge picture

The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•A deputy responded April 12 to a report of a domestic disturbance at a Highway VV residence at Licking.

The officer made contact with a 67-year-old man there who said he and a 51-year-old woman had been in an argument over food burning on the stove and she had thrown a hamburger bun at him.

Neither person wished to pursue charges and they were advised of the 12-hour rule.

But shortly after the officer left, dispatch advised that the man and woman were in another verbal altercation. The officer returned and both people were arrested and taken to jail and placed on a 12-hour hold.

•A deputy responded to the Texas County Jail on April 15 regarding a report of a makeshift noose being found in a 42-year-old man’s cell.

The noose was reportedly made from a jail-issued towel. A probable cause statement was sent to the county prosecutor seeking a charge of damage to jail property.

Texas County Jail admissions

The Texas County Jail photograph
The Texas County Jail.

April 11

Ron Hayes – property damage

Allen Lane – 5 days shock

Clifford Cooper – 10-day commitment

Cheyenne Moeschler – 24-hour commitment

Kara Happel – possession of controlled substance, resisting

April 12

Gracey Gray – Stoddard County warrant

Gary Carr – Stoddard County warrant

April 14

Augustin Herbst – Webster County warrant

Trent Key – probation and parole

Parker Counts – non-support

Donald Conley – DWI (persistent)

April 15

Christopher Chaney – Clarksville, Tenn., warrant

Ray S. Rogers – sodomy

Danielle Heiney – fraudulent use of credit device

Dallas Milko – 7 days shock

April 16

Dustin Groat – non-support

Stephanie Johnson – DWI, driving while revoked

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply