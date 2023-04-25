This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Clown lovers will flock to Houston on Saturday to celebrate the life of Emmett Kelly Sr., who became the world’s most-famous circus entertainer who went on to film and television renown. Kelly, who would have celebrated his 125th birthday this year, had his first professional act at Houston’s Old Settlers Reunion.

Kelly performed for the first time with a chalk talk during the 1920 edition of the Reunion. He early had departed for Kansas City to master his skills as a cartoonist.

It was the 15th annual Old Settlers Reunion, sponsored by the Houston Commercial Club and a forerunner of the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce, that brought Kelly before an audience in August. The hometown paper wrote, “Mr. Emmett Kelly, cartoonist and comedy specialist, is a Texas County boy who has studied for a successful career as an entertainer, and is returning home with things will that tickle you ‘most to death.’ Texas County boys always succeed in what they undertake, and Kelly will be no exception.”

By the time a Houston park was dedicated in his honor in 1956, he was famous. The Kelly family, including daughter Stasia, visited that year for the ceremony. She’ll attend this week’s activities. In the 1970s, today’s Emmett Kelly Park was created along U.S. 63 with Coyle Creek and two pavilions scattered on the property.

Participants in a previous Emmett Kelly Clown Festival parade in downtown Houston. Credit: HOUSTON HERALD ARCHIVES

Activities actually kick off Friday evening with a crowd pleaser and Houston School District tradition — the annual kindergarden circus that runs from 6 to 7 p.m. at Hiett Gymnasium on Pine Street. A special plaque presentation to recognize the contribution of the annual program to the area’s culture is planned. At 7 p.m. Friday, the STARS Foundation will present, “Willy Wonka Broadway” at the Melba Performing Arts Center on Grand Avenue in downtown Houston. Another performance will occur Saturday night.

On Saturday, lots of activities will be staged in the downtown business district. Ranging from a 5K run/walk to a car show at Grand Avenue and Main Street. Grandstand entertainment occurs at Pine Street and Grand Avenue throughout the day. A 1 p.m. parade featuring clowns occurs on Grand Avenue.

The City of Houston is the organizer of the event with Brenda Senter as the chief volunteer for the project.

