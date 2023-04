Fires are popping up in Texas County on Saturday afternoon.

A grass and woods fire was reported on Highway Y off of Highway H. Departments from Raymondville and Tyrone responded.

A large smoke plume in the Highway WW area sent the Summersville Fire Department looking for the fire.

Roby’s department was called to assist in Laclede County.

The Houston Rural Fire Department responded to a fire off Forest Drive on Missouri Lane.