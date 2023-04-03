The Texas County Sheriff’s Department is among 43 offices in Missouri awarded funds for security and other improvements for jails.

Texas County received $191,182 under a Missouri Department of Public Safety initiative, Gov. Mike Parson said on Monday. In all, about $9.9 million was awarded.

“As a former sheriff, I know how important it is for Missouri jails to have adequate security systems and updated equipment to help provide safety for deputies, jail personnel and the communities they serve,” Parson said. “These grants are an investment in jail infrastructure that will help provide better safety and working conditions in our jails across the state.”

Jail improvements include cell door lock upgrades, video surveillance equipment, full-body scanners, HVAC improvements, and other maintenance and improvement projects. The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and was part of Parson’s fiscal year 2023 budget plan.

Eligible grant expenditures are maintenance and improvement projects. The grants require a local match of 50 percent. For example, if the total cost of a project is $40,000, the local recipient would be responsible for $20,000 and the ARPA share of the grant would be $20,000. Local ARPA grant funds may be utilized for the local match. In-kind matches may be retroactive to March 2020.