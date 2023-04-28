A Houston attorney was named Friday by Gov. Mike Parson to fill a vacancy created with the retirement of Associate Circuit Judge Doug Gaston.

Brad Eidson will fill the post effective May 1. Eidson operated a long-time legal practice in Houston. He serves as municipal attorney for the City of Houston. He completed his undergraduate studies at Missouri State University and received a juris doctor degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

He and his wife, Rebecca, have long been active in the Houston community. They have two grown children, Grant and Sara.