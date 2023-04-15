This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

The grandstand entertainment for the Emmett Kelly Clown Festival on Saturday, April 29, has been announced.

It will be situated at Grand Avenue and Pine Street in downtown Houston.

10 a.m. — Sparkie the Clown, president of the World Clown Association, will greet the crowd and winners of the earlier 5K run will be announced.

10:30 a.m. — Greetings from Gov. Mike Parson and Houston Mayor Viki Narancich. The organizer of the event is the City of Houston. Leading the effort is volunteer Brenda Senter.

10:40 a.m. — Clown Skits

11 a.m. – noon — Entertainer Kirk Pierce (above)

Noon – 1 p.m. — STARS Foundation, including cloggers and musicians

1 – 3 p.m. — James VanKirk

3 p.m. — Clown skits

3:15 – 4:15 p.m. — Houston High School Jazz Band

4:20 p.m. — Clown Skits

Recognition on stage is expected for a chili cookoff, art students and clown parade winners.