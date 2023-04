A pair from Houston turned in the lowest score at a 6-team tournament on Tuesday at Houston Municipal Golf Course.

Senior Colton Stewart and Josh Haden carded a 3-over-par 38 in the 9-hole event that was played in a 2-man scramble format.

Other teams in the field included Cabool, Liberty, Licking, Salem and West Plains.

A team from Liberty also shot 38, but Stewart and Haden won based on a tie-breaker.