The public is invited to join the English department at Houston High School for an afternoon of reading fun Monday at the Texas County Library.

Instructors will share stories with those attending from 1:30 until 2:30 p.m. at the Houston branch of the library system. It’s a free event open to all ages.

The reading day is part of a bigger “Tigers Give Back” initiative by the district to serve the community. Staff members will be volunteering at various businesses and places Monday afternoon during their Professional Development Day. School is dismissed for students as part of Easter break.