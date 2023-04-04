The season’s first outing for the Houston High School golf team resulted in victory, as the co-ed Tigers topped a 5-team field at a 9-hole match on Tuesday of last week at Spring Creek Golf Club at Salem.

Houston posted a 5-player score of 223, while Licking was close behind at 226. Salem was next at 233, while Cabool totaled 242 and Steelville posted a 244.

HHS senior Colton Stewart took first in the individual standings with a 7-over par 43. Senior Josh Haden shot 56 for the Tigers, while junior Brady Brookshire carded a 59, junior Phoenix Amick came in at 65 and sophomore Madison Thomas shot 77.

Houston players teed it up again Thursday at Randel-Hinkle Municipal Golf Course in Mountain Grove.

The host Panthers posted the lowest team score at 205, followed by Willow Springs at 209, Salem with a 211, Houston at 214 and Ava at 226.

Mountain Grove junior Bradley Henry and Willow Springs freshman Holt McGinnis tied atop the individual standings at 8-over par 44 over 9 holes, while Stewart was third at 46.

The rest of Houston’s individual scores were not available.

HHS 2023 GOLF ROSTER

Brady Brookshire

Colton Stewart

Josh Haden

Bryson Frisbee

Phoenix Amick

Riley Reed

Randall Dodd

Elijah Nowlin

Tyler Kelly

Gavyn Daily

Madison Thomas

Cadence Wade

Mckenzi Postlewait