Houston High School’s annual prom was held Saturday night at an event center near Summersville.

Zander Sholtz and Gracie Alexander were crowned Pineymo king and queen.

The 2023 Pineymo winners, from left: Ryan Wolfe and Hannah Huffman, second runner-up; Gracie Alexander and Zander Sholtz, prom king and queen; and Colton Stewart and Gracie Tottingham, first runner-up.