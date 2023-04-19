The Houston High School Scholar Bowl team will compete in the state quarterfinals Tuesday at Arcadia Valley.

Houston qualified Saturday, April 15, by winning the district title.

Coach Jason Pounds said the team also will travel April 29-30 to the Small School National Championship Tournament in Chicago. (https://www.naqt.com/ssnct/qualification.jsp)

Teams qualify by finishing in the top 30 percent of any tournament by using National Academic Quiz Tournaments questions. Pounds said there are 72 teams in the field from across the country, including 12 from Missouri.